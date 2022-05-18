Island of the Famous: the beach continues to be the stage for outbursts and misunderstandings. We know: heat, hunger and coexistence are not always easy and this often leads the castaways to the limit of endurance.

This time, it was the quarrel between Laura Maddaloni and Vladimir Luxuria. The Maddaloni has been eliminated over the past week after losing on televoting. Now the champion has finally returned to Italy, to her home, and immediately showed herself ready to face his direct opponent: Luxuria.

Before managing to have a face to face with herLaura explained how she lived her experience in Honduras: “I didn’t come to the Island with a strategy. If so, I would have been silent without exposing myself. I want to say that I am a strong woman but aggression is something I don’t know. There I was far from my family, hungry and tired ”.

Immediately, however, the columnist has it full point with a blatant provocation: “Since you are strong and determined, how come they eliminated you with Bulgarian percentages?”. Isola dei Famosi: the former castaway has the answer ready and immediately replies in the rhymes: “You have to tell me this. I have always respected you and thought that your participation would be an added value for the island “.

“When you attacked me, I was upset. You’ve been fighting for years because people criticized you for appearances. You have done the same with me, perhaps you have forgotten everything “. Luxuria defended itselfexplaining that he only judges people about their behavior in reality TV.

Then, the columnist added: “For me you were a great champion, a great mother, but I didn’t like you as a castaway. Even if I hadn’t said anything against you, people would have voted for you anyway ”.

But Laura was not discouraged, in fact, the last word fell to her: “You defined me aggressive. You did not go beyond appearances and I did not expect it from you “.