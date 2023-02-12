Two years after his divorce from Melinda, Bill Gates has abandoned bachelorhood. The tech mogul has been seen dating Paula Hurd and, according to ‘People’ magazine, the two have a “widely known” relationship. Hurd is the widow of Mark Hurd, who was co-chairman of the Oracle company and president of Hewlett-Packard (HP), for which she is well known in Silicon Valley. She is 60 years old and works as a developer and organizer of experiences and events for individuals, companies and charities.

He studied Business Management and Administration at the University of Texas and upon finishing his studies he worked at one of the most relevant software and hardware providers for banks and retailers, NCR (National Cash Register). On a personal level, she had two daughters with Mark Hurd, who died in 2019, Katrhyn and Kelly. Together with him, she developed great philanthropic work, something she has in common with her current partner, who has focused on charitable causes for years.