The United States authorities closed this Sunday the airspace over Lake Michigan, in the north of the country, for reasons of “national defense”, as announced by the US Civil Aviation Authority (FAA).

Local media such as Fox News assure that the authorities closed the area to examine a “potential contact”. However, a few minutes later it was determined that there was no threat in the area, so the airspace over the lake was reopened.

(You may be interested in: What is known about mysterious flying objects that the US and Canada shot down?)

The partial shutdown comes at a time when three flying objects, including one described by Washington as a Chinese spy balloon, they were shot down within a week over the United States and Canada, a day after a similar closure over Montana to investigate a “radar anomaly,” according to the military.

About, the US Government believes that the last two flying objects shot down were balloons, although smaller than the alleged Chinese spy balloon intercepted last week, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday.

(You can read: They shoot down another mysterious object that flew to the north of Canada)

In an interview with ABC, Schumer revealed that President Joe Biden’s team thinks these last two objects were also balloons, “but much smaller than the first.”

The senator, who was informed about these objects by the White House National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, He stated that the devices were flying at an altitude of 12,000 meters, posing a “danger” to commercial aviation.

(You can read: US shot down mysterious ‘unidentified object’ that was flying over Alaska)

The devices flew at 12,000 meters of altitude, posing a “danger” for commercial aviation

Schumer stressed that until a few months ago the United States did not know anything about these balloons and assured that the Army and US intelligence are focused on collecting all the necessary information.

The Biden government accuses China of having developed, with the involvement of the Armed Forces, a balloon “program” for espionage work and that they have already flown over more than 40 countries on 5 continents.

China defends that the balloon that the United States shot down was a meteorological device that “deviated from its original course” due to “force majeure.”

*With information from AFP and EFE