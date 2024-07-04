A huge tragedy occurred yesterday in Sicily, more precisely in the waters of the western sea of ​​Milazzo, in the Messina area. Bianca Maria Cocuzzia 63-year-old teacher living in Rome but originally from Pescasseroli in Abruzzo, lost her life while bathing. The woman apparently drowned, as confirmed by the authorities, who have already returned the body to the family.

Western Riviera of Milazzo

The small community of Fishing boatsa municipality in the Abruzzo mountains in the heart of the Abruzzo National Park, is in shock over the sudden and tragic death of a woman originally from the area, who had been living in Rome for work.

She had moved to the capital to work as a teacherbut Bianca Maria Cocuzzi often returned to her Pescasseroli to visit some relatives who remained to live in the small Abruzzese village.

He was spending some days of these days holiday in Sicilymore precisely to West of Milazzowhere yesterday the unexpected happened. While bathing in the sea, the 63-year-old unfortunately died died by drowning. The Coast Guard personnel also intervened on the spot, recovering the woman and bringing her to shore. However, it was already too late and it was not possible to do anything other than confirm her death.

Authorities have determined the cause of death as drowning and the body has already been returned to the family. funeral will be celebrated TomorrowFriday 5 July, in Rome.

Only one year agoa very similar tragedy had struck Bianca Maria’s family. Her Grandchildjust 18 years old, had in fact lost his life in similar circumstances while he was on holiday in Calabria. Furthermore, yesterday, in Ponente di Milazzo another man also lost his life by drowning. His name was Giancarlo Smallhe was 47 years old and lived in San Marco, a few kilometers from Milazzo.