“Big Brother Chile” is giving the time. This cohabitation reality show It has turned the television of the southern country upside down, which has been delighted with this format of the small screen. And it is that it allows the public to enjoy the show totally LIVE and DIRECT 24 hours a day, and can find out everything that happens inside the house in which the participants live. Follow HERE the minute by minute of the elimination.

“Big Brother Chile” FREE LIVE: the elimination follows here Jorge thinks that Monica has something against them Jorge referred to monica and thinks that the young woman has something against the men of the reality show “Big brother Chile”. Trini broke down during the reality show “Big Brother Chile” Trini could not hold back the tears and broke down during reality “Big Brother Chile”. It should be noted that at first the young woman maintained that it was not a mistake to be in the program; however, she later vindicated herself. Who are the three nominees of the night? The three nominees still awaiting a public vote to be saved from elimination are: Ariel, Jennifer and Viviane. Who is the first save of elimination night? The reality show drivers “Big Brother Chile” They showed an envelope where the name of tonight’s bran was found. In this sense, whoever stays one more night in the program is Trinity. The popular ‘Trini’ thanked the viewing public for having voted for her and for having allowed her to continue in the competition. See also Puerto de Culturas organizes boat trips and guided tours of the Roman Theater and the Forum The eliminated tonight will have a function The reality show drivers “Big Brother Chile” spoke with the four nominees and told them that the removed from this night At the end, you must give 2 votes to one of the players. Monica complains about mess in the house Mónica is uncomfortable because of the disorganization in the house and the group leader distributes tasks for cleaning the place. Coni and Ariel argue: there are repercussions Coni and Ariel have a heated argument on the show. Their confrontation divided the reality show. The young woman burst into tears after her fight with the participant and her companions began to comfort her. Costume party in “Big Brother” In this chapter, the production organized a costume party. The competitors enjoy the evening, except for Coni and Ariel. The transmission of “Big Brother Chile” begins The program is a sensation in Chile, since its premiere a few weeks ago. Who will leave reality today? Soon we will know the person who will say goodbye forever. Who is Jennifer Galvarini, nominated participant in “Big Brother Chile”? Jennifer Galvarini better known as ‘La pincoya sin glamour’, she is 48 years old, married, has an 11-year-old son and works as a nursing technician. On the other hand, the woman revealed that she has a promising career as an influencer in tiktok. Who is Trinidad Cerda, nominated participant in “Big Brother Chile”? One of the participants who is nominated in the “Big Brother Chile” is Trinidad Cerda, a 34-year-old girl who is single, has no children and lives in the Las Condes commune, Metropolitan Region. Currently, the contestant works as cabin crew. See also Horizon: what if we told you that animal machines exist in reality? Who was saved from elimination night? The last Thursday June 29 in reality “Big Brother Chile”, Jorge Adoney he had the mission of saving one of the nominees for the elimination gala. Let’s remember that he has this benefit since he was chosen as leader of the week. Among the nominees were: Viviana, Trinidad, Jennifer, Lucas and Ariel. Along these lines, Jorge Adonay saved Luke of the elimination night that this will take place sunday july 2.

“Big Brother Chile”: schedule by country

The program “Big Brother” can be seen through the Chilevisión signal at 10:30 pm (Chile time). See below the complete list of schedules, according to your country of origin.

See “Big Brother”, time in Argentina: 11.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Peru: 9.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Chile: 10.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Venezuela: 10.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Uruguay: 11.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Mexico: 8.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Colombia: 9.30 pm

See “Big Brother”, time in Ecuador: 9.30 pm

Where to see the elimination of “Big Brother Chile” LIVE?

If you are interested in enjoying the LIVE broadcast of the “Big Brother Chile” elimination gala, you can watch this reality show for FREE and ONLINE through the streaming service pluto tv. Likewise, you will be able to observe all the incidents through the app Chilevisión and Telefé.

How to watch “Big Brother” 24 hours for free?

The fanatical public of the Chilean reality show will be able to tune in at any time of the day by consuming the content of the platform pluto tv.

Remember that the set has more than 70 cameras that are distributed in all corners of the house to record incidents 24 hours a day. And not only that, but celebrities are forbidden to use their phones and they don’t know everything that happens abroad.

How to vote in “Big Brother Chile”?

If you want to save your favorite participant or remove your least favorite from the “Big brother Chile 2023”all you have to do is send a text message with the letters ‘GH’ + the name of your eliminated to 3331 or enter this link for vote.

Which participants are nominated in “Big Brother Chile”?

The reality show “Gran hermano Chile” broadcast by Chilevisión began on June 18 and presented its 18 contestants, who will face each other seeking to win the prize of 25 million pesos. On the other hand, on the last Wednesday, June 28, Find out who this week’s nominees are.