Tennis | The Wimbledon tennis tournament strives for total elegance, even if it costs the organizers millions.

The Wimbledon tennis tournament, which starts today, does not aim for maximum wins, but for maximum elegance.

At the beginning of were grass, croquet – and John.

In 1868, in the editorial office of The Field, a weekly magazine focused on hunting, fishing and other gentlemen’s rural life, the editor-in-chief gathered of John Henry Walsh led by six men. Enthusiastic about the fashionable sport called croquet, they founded The All England Croquet Club.

The club’s first games were organized in London in 1869. The following year, largely for economic reasons, a rented meadow in the village of Wimbledon, along the railway line, ten kilometers from the capital, was chosen as the permanent venue.

Helen Jacobs and Helen Wills Moody played at Wimbledon on July 2, 1938.

Perhaps the region would be known nowadays for the bouncing of wooden balls, if not the major Walter Clopton Wingfield in April 1874, would have published three page-wide classified ads in The Times. In them, Wingfield advertised a game called Sphairistike, i.e. lawn tennis, and a set that enables playing. It included six balls made of vulcanized rubber, a net to be adjusted to the narrow center of the hourglass-shaped court, and four clubs. The price of the package was five Guineas (about 585 euros in purchasing power).

The opening match of the Wimbledon tennis tournament in 1953.

For ball skills the suggestive Greek name Sphairistike predictably quickly fell out of use. Lawn tennis itself, which had been developed on the basis of the centuries-old racket game of French supremacy, began to attract players instead.

In Wimbledon, one of the four croquet courts was used for tennis and the club’s name was changed to The All England Croquet and Lawn Tennis Club (now The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club). A significant turn in events was the breaking down of a pony-drawn lawn roller in 1877. John Henry Walsh proposed fundraising with a tennis tournament, which became the first of its kind in the world.

Each of the 22 registrants paid a participation fee of one Guinea, or about 117 euros in today’s money. A couple of hundred spectators gathered, and everyone paid a shilling (5.60 euros) for admission. Winner Spencer Gore was awarded with a silver round trophy and 12 Guineas (1,404 euros).

The tournament started to be organized annually. Women were allowed to participate in 1884. Wimbledon became a part of London in 1965.

Now Wimbledon is not only the world’s oldest but also the most prestigious tennis tournament. It is the only one of the four Grand Slams that is still played on grass.

Björn Borg after winning the Wimbledon tennis tournament in 1979.

This year from 3 to 16 The favorites to win the women’s series of the July tournament are Polish Iga Świątekrepresenting Kazakhstan Yelena Rybakina and Belarus Aryna Sabalenka. The possibility of surprises is, for example, with the versatile Czech player who enjoys playing on grass with Karolína Muchováwho cleared the way to the final in the French Open.

On the men’s side Novak Djokovic may well continue his record-breaking streak and grab his 24th Grand Slam victory. The number one in the world rankings will offer tough resistance Carlos Alcaraz, who suffered from cramps in Paris. Ranked 45th in the world Emil Ruusuvuori has been playing excellent grass court tennis on his best days in recent weeks.

Doubles winners this year will pocket £2.35 million (€2.74 million). The best four players in the women’s and men’s series will receive 600,000 pounds or 700,000 euros per pair.

Nowadays, even the loser of the first round earns a prize worth 64,000 euros. In terms of purchasing power, this is double the amount compared to the men’s singles champion of Wimbledon’s first professional year in 1968.

Prizes have been pushed up over the decades by the general increase in the earnings of sports stars and the players’ demand to share a fairer share of tournament revenue with those who do the hardest work.

“ Elegance is far from free.

The profit of the AELTC joint-stock company for the financial year 2021-2022 was 47.1 million pounds, or 59.3 million current euros. Exact specifications are not made public, but

Forbes magazine’s 2018 assessment

according to the company, about 55 percent of the income came from TV contracts, about 16 percent from box office revenues, the same share for its partners from sponsorship contracts, and 12 percent from the sale of clothes and food, among other things.

US tennis player Jack Kramer presents his winning trophy to Queen Elizabeth in 1947.

Prince William, Duchess Catherine and Prince George in the stands at Wimbledon in 2022.

Among the edibles sold on site, the most legendary are the strawberries served with whipped cream. Their price has been kept at £2.50 for more than a decade “as proof that Wimbledon is not elitist”.

On the other hand, a polo shirt with the Wimbledon logo costs 91 euros plus 9 euros postage in the online store.

While the finals of the US Open are played in the huge Arthur Ashe Stadium, which can accommodate 23,771 spectators, Wimbledon’s center court attracts 14,979 spectators, slightly more than the Helsinki Hall, the former Hartwall Arena. The first field can accommodate 12,345 spectators.

In total, about 500,000 tickets are sold each year, i.e. 130,000 fewer than in the US Open.

There would be enough demand.

For after buying a £46-£255 ticket, ordinary tennis fans can join millions of others in the online raffle, which closes every December. Another option to get a ticket for a certain day is to wait in line, camping overnight at the most desired fields.

Debenture places have their own peculiarity, where the talk about avoiding elitism is put in a different light. By buying a debenture worth tens of thousands of pounds, you get a top-class seat in the center field stand for five years for every day of the tournament. An additional benefit is access to VIP restaurants and lounges.

Prince Charles (now King Charles III) of Wales clapping with his wife Camilla Parker (now Queen) in the stands at Wimbledon in 2012.

The center field debenture for 2021-2025 cost £80,000. When 2,520 were sold, £201.6 million was raised.

The money will go to improvements and improvements to the tournament area. Over the years, they have, for example, built opening roofs for Wimbledon’s center court (2009) and first court (2019). A new playing arena is currently being planned for the nearby golf course, which was redeemed for 65 million pounds.

Debenture tickets are the only ones that can be resold in the tournament. For example, in mid-June 2023, the asking price for a Center Court debenture ticket for a first-round match was £1,995 (€2,328) and £7,295 (€8,512) for the men’s final.

Central field therefore, a debenture holder could earn at least £35,000 a year by selling his tickets for each day of the tournament. The debentures themselves are also traded, and prices can rise to the original level, even if the validity period is only a few years. After expiration, the debenture has no other pleasure than the pre-emptive right it gives to the debentures of the next five-year period.

The members of the host club make up their own number in the ticket office, who have the right to buy two quality tickets for each day of the tournament. The number of permanent members is limited to 500, which also includes singles champions who are automatically invited as honorary members. You can get on the waiting list if you get four members as recommenders.

In addition, the club accepts temporary members – those who actually play tennis. However, the tournament fields are only used during the tournament.

Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková kissed their trophies at Wimbledon in 2022.

While the tennis courts of the Australian, French and US Open championships are surrounded by advertising posters and even the logos of car brands are affixed to the left and right sides of the net, at Wimbledon advertisements are conspicuous by their absence. If you can see the logo somewhere, it is ten centimeters high.

Elegance is far from free. According to a Forbes calculation five years ago, the AELTC forgoes $60 million in revenue annually by keeping advertising on tennis courts and their surroundings to an extreme minimum.

“ The focus has been on the demand to shake off tennis’s middle- and upper-class image.

Wimbledon’s sponsors therefore do not pay for visibility at the venues, but for the right to create associations between their own product and the world’s most glamorous tennis tournament in other contexts.

Rolex, which has been involved since 1978, has found top tennis to suit its brand so well that today the watchmaker is involved in all four Grand Slam tournaments. The price tag of the Wimbledon collaboration has reportedly been four million dollars a year.

According to a calculation by Forbes, Wimbledon loses about 60 million dollars a year by keeping the advertising of the tournament venue to an extreme minimum. The Rolex logo is one of the few visible partners.

The collaboration with Slazenger, which began in 1902, is the oldest continuous sports sponsorship agreement in the world. The more than 54,000 tennis balls delivered annually by Slazenger underline the view often repeated by AELTC, according to which it is not the maximization of short-term profits that is essential, but continuous cooperation far into the future.

Maybe the most impressive demonstration of AELTC’s ability to make decisions with a long perspective was the corona year 2020, when the tournament could not be organized.

In the aftermath of the SARS epidemic in 2003, the company had taken out pandemic insurance and paid 1.5 million pounds a year for it for 17 years – so a total of 25.5 million. The investment paid off: according to the most moderate estimates, insurance claims for 2020 were 114 million pounds (161 million current euros). The profit for the financial year was 40 million pounds.

Wimbledon’s winnings do not slip into the pockets of the earls or other heads, but the AELTC transfers 90 percent of its surplus to the British Tennis Association, the Lawn Tennis Association. For example, in 2022 the amount was £43 million, just over half of LTA’s turnover.

Emil Ruusuvuore’s (ATP 44) chances of success in this year’s Wimbledon tournament are improved by his recent victory on the grass court over the 9th in the world, Italy’s Jannik Sinner.

With great sums comes great responsibility. LTA, which made losses of 16 million last year, has been accused of spending money on the wrong things, such as its director Scott Lloyd’s to reward with 572,000 pounds (720,000 in today’s euros). Over the years, the 36-year-old’s inability to produce new Grand Slam winners has been criticized Andy Murray’s (ATP ranking 38) and the now 20-year-old who unexpectedly won the US Open in 2021 Emma Raducanu (WTA ranking 130) alongside.

The focus has been on the demand to shake off tennis’ middle and upper-class image and to get the most talented into the game like in the United States.