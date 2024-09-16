Big Brother 2024-2025: host and commentators of the new edition. Who are they?

The eighteenth edition of Big Brother, hosted by Alfonso Signorini, begins on September 16, 2024. A total of 22 contestants in the new Big Brother House, which also changes location. Among the new features is the return of the 24-hour live broadcast on Mediaset Extra. Alfonso Signorini, the host of recent years, has therefore been confirmed. The cast is made up of a mix of VIP and NIP contestants. There are also new additions among the commentators. Cesara Buonamici, the journalist and host of Tg5, has been confirmed. Beatrice Luzzi, who came in second place last season, will debut alongside her in the role of commentator. Rebecca Staffelli, who will collect comments from viewers, has also been confirmed.

Competitors

The protagonists of this edition will be the new contestants who, locked in the House, will compete for a final prize of 100,000 euros. At the center of the story, as always, are their stories: some already known to the public because they are linked to the world of celebrities or current events, others still to be discovered. Famous faces and ordinary people, in a long forced cohabitation, each with their own personal experience to tell, essential baggage to best live this unique and unrepeatable experience. Here are the names announced so far, others we will discover during the episodes.