The new season of “Big Brother” 2022 is about to start. East is one of the best-known game shows on Argentine television.

The reality show will have 18 participants who will seek to win a large monetary prize cohabiting one of the most famous houses on television.

When does “Big Brother” 2022 Argentina start?

After 20 years of its premiere on Argentine screens, The reality show “Big Brother” will return next Monday, October 17.

The program will be available from Monday to Monday on the screen of phone and, in addition, it can be seen 24 hours a day in PlutoTV.

The reality show returns to the Argentine small screen after 20 years of its first broadcast. Photo: Telefe/Instagram

Who will be the driver?

Santiago del Moro will be in charge of driving “Big Brother” It is important to remember that he already has experience in this type of format and has been in charge of reality shows such as Who wants to be a millionaire?, Masterchef celebrity Argentina, Big brother, El club del moro, Sonic club and Dreaming of dancing.

Who will be the panelists?

Next to the driver will be a panel of commentators made up of Laura Ubfal, Gastón Trezeguet, Sol Pérez, Nati Jota and Ceferino Reato.

Santiago del Moro will be in charge of directing the “Big Brother” 2022. Photo: Telefe/Twitter

What prize will the winner of “Big brother” 2022?

The new edition of “Big Brother” will have a millionaire prize, which is the highest of the current programs of this type on Argentine television. The winner of the 18 participants will receive a check for 15 million pesos.

How is the new house of “Big brother” 2022 Argentina?

The house has an area of ​​2,200 square meters, making it the largest in all of South America. Inside, a space was built for games and skill tests, a confessional, a large garden, a pool and a sauna.

And, the most important thing for the development of reality, 65 cameras and 87 microphones were installed, which are arranged in every corner of the house, including the bathroom.

The “Big Brother” house has 2,200 square meters and a large number of microphones and cameras. Photo: Telefe/Twitter

“Big brother” 2022 Argentina: what are the rules?

Telefe announced that they will change the directives on coexistence within the house. For example, there will be a rule that will modify the way of proposing strategies and making links between the participants.

Each week there will be an individual test in which the participants will face “all against all”. The winner of the test will be the leader for the next seven days, which will give them obligations and benefits when it comes to nominating companions.

This will allow each participant to be forced to strategize each week depending on who is in charge.

What is “Big Brother” 2022 about?

It is a reality show in which a group of 18 participants must live together in a house, where they will be filmed 24 hours a day and will compete in various challenges to win the jackpot.

The winner of the “Big Brother” will receive a check for 15 million pesos. Photo: Telefe/Instagram

How will “Big Brother” Argentina work?

On Tuesdays and Thursdays there will be competitions, on Friday there will be the “Big Brother” party and, finally, on Saturday one of the novelties of this edition will be broadcast: ‘The night of the exes’.

On Wednesdays the nomination galas will be held and on Sunday it will be defined who is left out of the house. That person will return to the program on Monday night to speak with the driver.

“Big brother” 2022: schedule

“Big Brother” 2022 It will start on Monday, October 17 from 9:45 pm (Argentina time) through the Telefe signal.

The reality show “Big Brother” will return to Argentine television on Monday, October 17. Photo: Telefe/Instagram

How to watch “Big Brother” 2022 LIVE?