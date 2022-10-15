Between tears of emotion, the artist Irma Alicia Gastélum opened her exhibition Evolution, which will be exhibited throughout the month of October. The event is part of the activities of the Mazatlán Cultural Festival 2022, which is organized by the Institute of Culture, which ends until December and has various cultural events, which are held at the Ángela Peralta theater and Casa Haas .

The artist in the center led the ribbon cutting.

vintage art

The Mazatlan artist shared with her guests at the opening cut that all the pieces they are a compilation, which he has been doing in the last seven years and that he chose the title because of how the technique has been improving, as well as his commitment to art. Irma Alicia expressed that she has gone through different stages, from the figurative and the abstract, elements with which she feels free to express them in her works, however, she does not forget the figure, since they are very complex; she said that a true artist must have a thorough knowledge of both color and drawing. “I thank my family for coming from Culiacán,” the artist shared through tears.

ornate walls

The collection is made up of 30 paintings, which will be adorning the walls of the blonde gallery the remainder of the month of October, from Monday to Friday from 09:00 to 19:00 hours. The protagonist of the night thanked the Institute of Culture for the opportunity, as well as her mentor Michael Flowerswho are also part of this “Evolution”, he said.

The inauguration the guests toured the gallery.

Mónica Rice, in charge of Fine Arts at the Municipal Center for the Arts, was in charge of welcoming the attendees, as well as thanking the artist.