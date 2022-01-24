Monterrey.- Mariana Rodríguez, wife of Governor Samuel García, again caused controversy among users of social networks for posting a video where appears dancing and singing in front of an older adult in a street situation, while he tries to dialogue with her.

The video It was recorded during an operation implemented by the government of Nuevo León due to the low temperatures recorded this weekend in the entity due to cold front number 23.

The audiovisual material was shared by the influencer in your Instagram account. In it, he appears dancing while singing bidi bidi bom bom, a musical theme that at the time brought fame to the queen of tex-mex, Selena Quintanilla. The scene also shows an elderly man identified as Don Arturo sitting on the floor, surrounded by blankets and bags with his belongings.

“We went to deliver quilts to the hospital due to the cold front that is coming and I ended up sheltering three homeless older adults,” explained the head of the Amar office in Nuevo León in a video posted on social networks.

Don Arturo slept under the vehicular bridge located on Gonzalitos Avenue, in Monterrey, and refused to go to a shelter despite the cold for fear that his belongings would be stolen, according to what was reported by Mariana Rodriguez.

The first lady of Nuevo Leon He also explained that when the man refused, they gave him dinner and he danced in front of him together with one of his companions. After the dance and the promise not to lose their things, Don Arturo and two other people in the same street situation agreed to go to the shelter and undergo a free medical examination to rule out diseases.

“Today Don Arturo, Don Armando and Don Guillermo stopped living under a bridge,” Rodríguez wrote on Facebook and Instagram along with a series of photos with the gentlemen.

Controversy

The Mariana Rodríguez dancing in front of the homeless It was interpreted as a mockery of them by some users of social networks, who did not hesitate to leave comments of disapproval and condemnation.

However, other users defended the Samuel Garcia’s wife by arguing that she does much more for those in need than people who only comment on her actions.

It doesn’t matter if people divide their opinion if it’s real or not… You do much more than anyone we commented on… Regardless of the reasons. If, in the end, the person who needs it gets help, the goal is fulfilled,” said a user identified as anypicasso.