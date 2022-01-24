NIGORO, a Japanese developer known for titles such as La-Mulana, officially announced his next game, tentatively named Ahamkara.

We at NIGORO have been creating games for 10 years now, but we understand that we are not very good at developing quickly. For our new title, Ahamkara (provisional name), we have decided not to say a word until we have something concrete to announce. For this reason, we greet you and give you an appointment at the next video that could arrive in a few years.

In addition to Ahamkara, two other titles not yet disclosed are in development.

Source: PLAYISM, NIGORO Street Gematsu