The year almost passed, but we can already say that Pokémon Horizons It is finally available through the Netflix service for Latin America, which will make many fans in the region very happy.

Don't lose sight of that Pokémon Horizons is a new original series that arrives after the adventures of Ash and Pikachu came to an end. This new story introduces us to two new characters, Liko and Rod (in Latam), their companions Sprigatito and Fuecoco, as they embark on action-packed adventures. This group will meet Friede and Captain Pikachu in this world.

Because an announcement to celebrate the launch of a new anime through the largest streaming platform in the world is not enough, the opening of the series was also published in an additional video with everything and its respective karaoke so that you can get to know it. sing at the top of your lungs the theme of this animation.

Likewise, you can also find the song “Becomming Me” on audio streaming platforms so you can add it to their respective playlist.

What is Pokémon Horizons about?

Pokémon Horizons tells us the story of Liko, who has just arrived at Indigo Academy. She receives her first companion Sprigatito from her and is later pursued by the Explorers, a mysterious group whose mission is to steal the pendant that this girl wears.

Fortunately, Liko is not alone, as Friede and Captain Pikachu, as well as the members of the Voltionautas Tackle team, will protect her while she travels in an airship.

Likewise, a boy named Rod wants to be a Pokémon trainer who does not know the secret behind an ancient Pokéball that he carries with him. Both Liko, Rod and the Voltionauite Tackle will head to new horizons that are waiting for them.

