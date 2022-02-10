Biden against Musk, Musk against Biden. The duel between the president of the United States and the CEO of Tesla has now turned into a real soap opera, which churns out a new episode practically every week. And the latest of these episodes is quite surprising, why for the first time Biden he gave in and was “forced” to praise the car manufacturer driven by Musk. “Tesla is the most important electric vehicle manufacturer in the country”admitted the first American citizen, who as usual did not spare praise even to General Motors and Ford.

Biden uttered the words of praise towards Tesla on the occasion of the presentation at the White House of the investment for a new battery charger facility in Tennessee: The plant will produce up to 30,000 US-made fast chargers for electric vehicles annually, and will create up to 500 jobs. The back and forth between the president of the United States and Elon Musk has been going on for several months now: the latest spark was triggered by the South African manager, who after tweeting that “For unknown reasons the president is unable to pronounce the word ‘Tesla” had thrown one online petition to ask Biden himself to recognize the leadership of the Palo Alto brand in the electric car sector. Regardless of the outcome of the petition, Biden eventually caved. To the delight of Elon Musk.