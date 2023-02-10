Biden said, “The dream of many Republicans is to abolish Social Security and Medicare,” which are, respectively, an old-age assistance program and health insurance for the elderly.

The eighty-year-old Democratic president added, “If that was your dream, then I will be your nightmare,” promising to obstruct any legislative attempt in this direction.

And it seems that Biden has already started a campaign for the 2024 presidential elections, even if he has not officially announced his candidacy, and he seeks to continue the debate that he started on Tuesday in Congress during his State of the Union speech.

In his speech, Biden criticized conservatives for wanting to sacrifice these two social programs to maintain budgetary discipline. This prompted a strong denial from the Republicans, and the opposition called the president a “liar”.