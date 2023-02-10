Less contribution time to achieve retirement, quotas that guarantee entry into the labor market, priority to receive medicines and inputs. These are just some of the rights acquired by people with disabilities (PCD) in Brazil. The benefits have been conquered over the years through a lot of struggle.

Now, a proposal pending in the Chamber of Deputies, in Brasília, proposes that people with autoimmune diabetes also have access to the same benefits.

+ Vitamin D may reduce risk of type 2 diabetes, study shows

Bill 2687/22 classifies type 1 diabetes mellitus (autoimmune) as a disability for legal purposes. According to the text under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies, the Executive Branch will create instruments for assessing disability.

According to the Ministry of Health, diabetes mellitus is a metabolic syndrome of multiple origin, resulting from the lack of insulin and/or the inability of this hormone to adequately exert its effects in the body. It is characterized by permanently high blood sugar (hyperglycemia).

Authors of the proposal, deputies Flávia Morais (PDT-GO) and Dr. Zacharias Calil (União-GO) recall that, of the 16.8 million people with diabetes in Brazil, 564,000 are type 1. In these cases, insulin-producing cells are destroyed by antibodies, as a result of a defect in the immune system. .

“It is imperative that this condition [o diabetes melittus tipo 1] whether by law classified as a disability, as is already the case in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain and Germany”, argue Flávia Morais and Dr. Zacharias Calil in the justification accompanying the project.

Parliamentarians defend the change based on requirements defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) for a condition to be considered a disability: inequality, due to problems in the body; limitations for activities, generating challenges; and restrictions on performing normal daily tasks.

Parliamentarians claim that there is no legal support to guarantee students with diabetes adequate care in schools. They also point out that insulin dependents cannot take part in a public tender that involves physical activities or carry out activities in the private sector that involve machinery and vehicular equipment.

Procedure

The project is being processed in a conclusive manner and will be analyzed by the Commissions for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities; of Social Security and Family; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.