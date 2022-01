How did you feel about this matter?

The US president previously attacked another Fox News correspondent last week.| Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US President Joe Biden cursed a reporter this Monday (24) when answering a question about inflation.

During a White House meeting on economic competitiveness and inflation, Biden made some prepared remarks and then journalists began shouting questions as they were led out of the room.

According to Fox News, the president declined to answer a question about talks with European leaders about the Ukraine crisis, and then the station’s White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked: “Do you think inflation will be a political liability before midterm (legislative) elections?”.

Biden responded with irony and a curse: “That’s a big asset, more inflation. What a stupid motherfucker,” he snapped. It is unclear whether the president knew the microphone was on.

According to Fox News, Doocy joked about it later, on a network show: “Yes, no one fact-checked him (Biden) and said it’s not true (what Biden said),” he said.

The network pointed out that last week Biden had already attacked another Fox News correspondent in the White House, Jacqui Heinrich, when she asked him: “Why are you waiting for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to take the first step (in Ukraine)? ”. Biden laughed and replied, “What a stupid question.”