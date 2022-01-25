The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said today (24) that the priority of the ministry is to expand vaccination against covid-19 with the second dose and the booster dose in view of the increase in cases of contamination by the Ômicron variant.

Queiroga participated in the program No Censorshipdisplayed by TV Braziland also spoke about the new program launched by the ministry to expand access for pregnant women to the Unified Health System (SUS).

According to the minister, the country should register an increase in cases in the coming weeks and reach the peak of contamination. In Queiroga’s assessment, after this period, a rapid drop may be registered, as occurred in other countries.

“The priority is to expand vaccination coverage with a second dose and a booster dose. Brazil already has a successful campaign, but there are states where coverage is low, which is precisely in the North region, the capacity of the health system in these places is lower”, he explained.

In addition to vaccination, the minister said that the government works to strengthen basic health units (UBS) to carry out preventive treatment of other diseases during the pandemic. According to Queiroga, investment in primary care increased from R$17 billion to R$25 billion. The country has more than 53,000 family health teams and 41,000 health units across the country.

“We want the basic health unit to register all municipalities, to be able to control people’s weight, control blood pressure, fight high blood pressure, sedentary lifestyle, smoking, diabetes and know where each one of the Brazilians is”, he said.

Marcelo Queiroga also spoke about the Cuida Mais Brasil program, which was launched earlier this month to expand pregnant women’s access to the public health service.

“We need to reduce maternal mortality, take care of our pregnant women’s blood pressure, take care of their weight, ensure that pregnant women do not have bleeding. Those who take care of children take care of the future of the country,” she commented.

The program No Censorship airs on Mondays, at 9 pm, right after the soap opera A Escrava Isaura, with transmission throughout the country on open TV, through the channels affiliated with the National Public Communication Network – TV (RNP-TV), managed by Brazil Communication Company (EBC) and other platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter and Youtube, where the public can participate using the hashtag #NoCensorship.

Watch the program:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/VSeTFoIUu2s

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

