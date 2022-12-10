The next generation update of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be published on between 13 and 14 December 2022. After weeks of waiting and rumors, those who have been anxiously awaiting news about the release of the aforementioned update now have some official information.

The development team, through the Twitter account dedicated to the franchise, has provided the exact date and time of the release of the aforementioned update. Here’s when The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update will be available to users worldwide:

The Path is calling! ⚔#TheWitcher3NextGen will be released on Dec 14th at midnight GMT on PC & Xbox Series X|S, and midnight local time on PS5. If you want to jump into the game as soon as it’s available, here’s a handy map with some of the release timings around the world! pic.twitter.com/KXLAf61zww — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 9, 2022

Looking at the release times, PlayStation 5 owners will be able to access the next-gen version of the work before Xbox Series X / S or PC users. The only exceptions are in Brasilia, Bogota, Mexico City, Los Angeles And New York.

Those playing on PC and Xbox Series X/S in London and Paris will be able to access the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt concurrently with PlayStation 5 users. Originally the title was released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC the May 19, 2015while on Nintendo Switch the work of CD Projekt RED debuted on October 15, 2019.