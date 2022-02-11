Ciudad Juárez.- Eleven-year-old Diego was found dead on Monday after his relatives searched for him for days, with great sadness, without flowers or photos, his mother, friends and acquaintances gave him the last goodbye.

The gray coffin where Diego was found was placed in the living room of his house in the San Isidro neighborhood in Juarez City, at his farewell there were no flowers or photographs to accompany his coffin where his mother was crying.

Yovana Isabel, Diego’s mother, was hugging the coffin crying while other relatives tried to comfort her.

The boy’s father mentioned that with the death of his son they finished with her, since the minor “was like my friend, my brother, my everything”, and asks that justice be done.

The minor’s aunt claims to have seen the child’s aggressor, who spoke to her by name and apparently is known to the family, but she does not know why she hurt Diego.

According to the father’s testimony, Dieguito, eleven years old, “was a very noble person, a very pretty person.”

It was on Saturday, February 5, that the body of eleven-year-old Diego was found in a vacant lot in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, apparently the minor was suffocated.

Read more: They reveal how Dieguito, a boy found dead in Cd. Juárez, was murdered