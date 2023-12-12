The president of the United States, Joe Biden, He said this Tuesday that Israel is losing support for the bombings of the Gaza Strip and believed that the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahuyou should change your Government.

“They are starting to lose support,” the Democratic leader said at a private event in Washington to raise funds for his re-election campaign in next year's presidential elections.

Biden criticized that the current Executive is the “most conservative in the history of Israel” and regretted that “he does not want a two-state solution.”

For this reason, the American president considered that Netanyahu should “change” his government to find a long-term solution to the conflict with the Palestiniansaccording to cnn.

The United States was the only member of the United Nations Security Council to vote last week against a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza war.a measure that did not go ahead due to the veto power that Washington has in the organization.

Joe Biden's Administration has shown from the beginning its unwavering support for Israel to eliminate Hamas and opposes a ceasefire because it believes it would be used by the Palestinian Islamist group to rearm and attack the Jewish State again.

Before these statements were known, An Israeli government spokesperson referred to the role that the United States has played during this conflict.

“We received a very clear message from the United States since the beginning of this conflict and that is that it is with us and that it understands well what the objective of this war is. That the objective is to eliminate Hamas and change the reality in the Gaza Strip. If we don't do it now, we will return to October 7th again and again and not only in Israel, the threat of terrorism is not only to Israel, which is on the frontier of radical Islamic terrorism. We have already seen that it can happen in other places in the world and that it can also reach Europe, the United States and Latin America.“, said Lior Haiat, spokesperson for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a press conference attended by EL TIEMPO

But as civilian casualties from the bombings in Gaza have risen, The United States has increased its pressure on the Netanyahu government to try to minimize the deaths of innocent Palestinians.



Biden also opposes Israel occupying the Gaza Strip after the war and is betting that the Palestinian National Authority, which currently runs parts of the occupied West Bank, also assumes the Government of the enclave.

Netanyahu himself acknowledged this Tuesday that he has differences with his main ally over the future of the Strip once the conflict ends.

The war broke out on October 7 after an attack by the armed wing of Hamas against Israeli territory that included the launching of thousands of rockets and the infiltration of some 3,000 militiamen who massacred some 1,200 people and kidnapped another 250 in Israeli towns. close to the Strip.

Since then, Israel has attacked the Palestinian enclave with force by air, land and sea, where there are already more than 18,200 dead, some 50,000 injured and 1.8 million displaced, in the midst of a serious humanitarian crisis.

* With EFE