US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he may seek re-election in 2024, but that he has yet to make a definitive decision.

“I haven’t made that decision yet. That’s my intention, I think, but I haven’t made that decision firmly yet,” said the president in an interview with the “PBS NewsHour” program.

Biden’s statement came a day after his State of the Union address, which raised expectations that the president will reveal his intention to run for a second term, by exposing in Congress the equivalent of a campaign project.

Biden has yet to make an official announcement. Due to his age of 80, some – even within his party – believe he may opt out of running again.