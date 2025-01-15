Joe Biden has been saying goodbye to the US since last July 24. That night, sitting at the Resolute desk in the Oval Office, the scene of great occasions, he gave the reasons why three days earlier he had decided to abandon his candidacy for re-election as president of the United States. Several months later, after a Autumn and winter shaken by the electoral campaign and the historic victory of Donald Trump, Biden will take to the same stage this Wednesday to offer his official farewell speech. It’s a tradition that dates back to its most distant ancestor, the country’s first president, George Washington. “The shadow of withdrawal is for me as necessary as it is welcome,” said in 1796 the revolutionary commander and acclaimed leader who, after eight years in the inaugural presidency, many wanted him to remain in power forever. He left, satisfied, to his plantation in Virginia, a complete counterpoint to Biden: he wanted a second term, they forced him to resign and he leaves as an unpopular president with a battered legacy. Biden is trying to fiercely combat that perception. “Four years ago, we were in a winter of danger,” he said this Wednesday in a public letter prior to his speech, scheduled for eight at night – two in the morning on Thursday in Spain. “We were still under the weight of the worst pandemic in a century, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War,” he added. With him behind the wheel, all that changed in the last four years: “We came together as Americans and faced it bravely. We have emerged stronger, more prosperous and more secure.”Related News standard Yes “The Cuban nation has been betrayed”: the opposition, outraged with Biden for softening the embargo Camila Acosta | Correspondent in HavanaUSA has also emerged from those four years of Biden’s presidency with a resounding rejection by voters at the polls: Trump won his second election, despite the turbulent and violent memory of the end of his first term and despite the judicial siege he has suffered in the last two years; Biden’s successor, his vice president Kamala Harris, failed in her attempt to portray the Republican rival as a threat to democracy; and the Democrats lost their majority in the Senate and failed to regain that of the House of Representatives. “I am too sensitive to my defects not to think that it is probable that I have made many mistakes,” Washington said in his farewell. Biden does not think the same about his extensive political career and his short presidency. He left no trace of self-criticism, at least in the letter prior to his speech. There he succinctly reviewed his achievements: among others, the strength of the labor market, control of inflation that has come too late, control of the prices of some medications, the fall in violent crime… In the same letter, he included a dossier that covers all of this. “Here I share with you what I have achieved,” he said. “I hope you will do your part to continue building on the progress we have made.” No failuresBiden, a well-known stubborn character, did not dwell on the possibility that he had failed. In his inability to stop inflation more quickly, to put a stop to the international crises that have shaken his presidency – Afghanistan, Ukraine, Gaza – or to understand that it was not advisable to seek a re-election that, in an evident decline of his strength – would have kept him in the White House until he was 86. «I have been lucky that the people of the United States have returned it to me multiplied a million times with love and support» Joe Biden President of the United States.« I have given my heart and my soul to this nation. And I have been lucky that the people of the United States have returned it to me multiplied a million times with love and support,” said the still president, on the day of his official farewell to the country, after more than half a century. in politics. He landed in the Senate after an improbable victory for one of the two seats in Delaware, at the age of 29. He signed one of the longest careers in the history of the Upper House, where he remained for 36 years. And, in the Executive, he was vice president for eight years with Barack Obama before defeating Trump in 2020. “I ran for president because I thought that the soul of the United States was at stake,” he wrote in the letter about that duel with Trump. , although I had actually tried the same thing twice before, without success. «The very nature of who we are was at stake. And it still is”; he added in the only veiled reference to Trump, who will be sworn in next Monday.

