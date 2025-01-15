Lamine Yamal and Natan, in Barcelona-Betis this Wednesday

Match corresponding to the round of 16 tie of the Copa del Rey





Statistics of the Barcelona – Betis match, corresponding to the round of 16 tie of the Copa del Rey.

Statistics 75.1% BAR 24.9% RBB 1

Goals

0 2

Shots on goal

0 2

Shots outside

1 1

Shots on the stick

0 3

Assists

2 1

Goal assists

0 1

Fouls committed

3 3

Fouls received

1 0

yellow cards

0 0

red cards

0 149

Correct passes

35 15



failed passes



16

2

Offside

2 0

Stops

1 3

Corners

1 0

Penalties in favor

0 0

Penalties against

0