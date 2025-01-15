Match corresponding to the round of 16 tie of the Copa del Rey
Statistics of the Barcelona – Betis match, corresponding to the round of 16 tie of the Copa del Rey.
Statistics
75.1%BAR
24.9%RBB
1
Goals
0
2
Shots on goal
0
2
Shots outside
1
1
Shots on the stick
0
3
Assists
2
1
Goal assists
0
1
Fouls committed
3
3
Fouls received
1
0
yellow cards
0
0
red cards
0
149
Correct passes
35
15
failed passes
16
2
Offside
2
0
Stops
1
3
Corners
1
0
Penalties in favor
0
0
Penalties against
0
