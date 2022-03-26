Dubai (Etihad)

The 19th round of the Second Division, whose matches were held today and Friday, witnessed four victories and one draw, while the teams scored 25 goals. Ten of them were in the match between Al Mouj and Al Hilal United, where Al Hilal won by nine goals to one, achieving the biggest victory in the competition. Al Hilal Kevin Prince scored three goals (hat-trick), Malik Val (two goals), and a goal by Othman Diallo, Jean Dominique, Silas and Abdullah Mahdi, and scored by Al-Mouj Said Walid.

Bainouna and United Sport tied with two goals for the same, in the same round, Bainouna Badr Al Hanafi and Mohamed Abdel Mawla scored, and Al Moataz Billah Awadallah won the United double.

LaLiga HBC beat United with a goal scored by Julian Gil, and Laval United won its guest Al-Ettifaq 3-0 without Emile Junior, Ahmed Mohamed Badr and Bala Tizo, and the Reginal team beat its guest Liwa with seven clean goals through Ibrahim Radi, who scored four goals “Super Hattrick”. Mamadou Bucci, Chito Olango and Samuel Malam.