“I think this guy has a problem,” the US president said in response to a question about Senator Rick Scott’s statement.

On Tuesday, the senator from Florida (southeast) took a rare step by issuing a statement strongly attacking the Democratic president, saying that “Joe Biden is not well. He is not qualified to perform his duties. He is inconsistent, helpless and confused. Half the time he does not know where he is.”

Trump supporters, and sometimes the former president himself, often make allegations that cast doubt on the veracity of the 79-year-old Democratic president.

But these accusations are seldom publicly repeated by GOP officials, although they certainly do not in the manner used by Senator Scott.

Senator Scott had just put forward an economic program for the country that the White House saw as an easy target, especially since the Democratic administration often blames Republicans for their efforts to raise taxes on the middle class and reduce social benefits.

And on Monday, Biden launched an attack on the program put forward by the Republican senator, describing it as a “radical maga” program, in reference to his predecessor’s slogan, “Make America Great Again” (Maga).

The Democratic president, who is campaigning to support his Democratic party’s candidates in the mid-term legislative elections scheduled for next November, said: “I did not expect the (hard-line Maga) Republicans, who seem to control the Republican Party today, to be able to control” this party.

“I never expected this,” he added.