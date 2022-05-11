Leon, Guanajuato.- In the city of Lion, Guanajuato, a bus driver brought joy to dozens of moms who boarded today May 10 the Auxiliary route X-15, the journey to work, school or any daily task became more pleasant than daily. The driver named Javier Barajas decorated the unit with pink and white balloons giving it a more feminine touch.

The Auxiliary route x-15 that was decorated has the number LE-1311, the truck runs from the Brisas del Lago neighborhood to the Santa Rita Micro station. Javier Barajas also decorated the back of the truck with a phrase of encouragement and motivation so that when the passengers get off the back they read it before arriving at their destination and can have a happy day. The phrase dictates the following:

“May all sunrises be beautiful and may they be a stimulus to feel beautiful and loved, for all the beautiful moms around here, my best wishes always to each of you!” expressed the Leonese driver.

Gestures like these are the ones that fill us with hope knowing that, in the city of León, Guanajuato, there is empathy, joy and good deeds on the part of its citizens, they are the small daily actions full of heart, which give daily meaning to the lifetime. ! Happy mothers day!