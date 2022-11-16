Fernando Jiménez, professor of Political Science and Administration at the University of Murcia, is one of the voices that has cried the most in the desert to achieve better governance of institutions, based on transparency and the fight against corruption. In 2015 – when the bipartisanship was broken – he was excited about the possibility of achieving his goal. But seven years later, Fernando Jiménez is disappointed that “a great opportunity has been lost.”

“It is paradoxical that this government, which arose from a motion of no confidence against corruption, not only has done absolutely nothing to combat corruption, but is now open to reforming the crime of embezzlement of public funds only for political interests, a real nonsense ”, laments the professor.

He shows his disappointment both with the new parties “that have not met the expectations placed on them” and with the traditional ones, “that have not taken the opportunity to regenerate.”

In the opinion of Fernando Jiménez, Spain has a president “who does not obey principles” and does not see a politician who can change things in the country, so he trusts that the European Union “will show some sense.”