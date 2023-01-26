Biden was speaking during a speech in Virginia about the economic progress his administration has made since his arrival in the White House on January 20, 2021.

Three days ago, the US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, said that Biden would use the president’s veto in the United States against a bill that Republicans are seeking to pass in Congress regarding

Strategic Petroleum Reserve, if approved by Congress.

And now the Republicans have a majority in the US House of Representatives after the midterm elections last November, which means that they can pass the laws they want, provided that there is a consensus among them on the matter.

In a letter addressed to the Republicans, the minister warned that restricting the president’s powers to withdraw quantities of oil reserves would undermine national security and cause fuel shortages and high prices.

And she emphasized that the president would not allow American citizens to suffer from a new rise in prices.

The bill, dubbed “HR21,” would prevent the secretary of energy from tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve without producing a plan to increase oil and gas leasing on federal land.

According to US law, the president has veto power over bills enacted by Congress, but the latter can override that through a vote of two-thirds of the members of both houses.