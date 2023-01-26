Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua “should not have a presence” in the Organization of American States (OAS), assured the newly appointed United States ambassador to the organization, Francisco Mora, this Thursday.

The ambassador, who presented his credentials to the agency last week, said in a call with journalists that Only countries with governments “that have been democratically elected” should have representation in the OAS.

“If we are going to commit to the OAS charter (…) Countries where these types of regimes exist should not have a presence” in the body, Mora stated, referring to Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

Regarding the latter country, however, Mora stressed that, in his opinion, if “free and fair” elections are held as part of the negotiations between the opposition and the government of President Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela could enter the OAS again. .

“There is no reason to think that the next government that is elected after free elections (…) cannot return with a representative to the Permanent Council,” said the ambassador, of Cuban origin.

Until the beginning of this year, the Venezuelan seat in the OAS was occupied by Gustavo Tarrea representative sent by the Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who was recognized by the United States as interim president of Venezuela.

Tarre stepped down from the OAS after the Venezuelan National Assembly, an opposition-controlled parallel legislature, decided to remove Guaidó as interim president. The Government of Nicolás Maduro presented in 2017 a formal request to withdraw his country from the OAS.

Gustavo Tarre, former OAS representative of the leader of the Venezuelan Parliament, Juan Guaidó.

In the same way, Nicaragua also decided to start the process to leave of the OAS in 2021 and its ambassador to the organization, Artur McFields, resigned from his position in April 2022 and denounced the government of Daniel Ortega for human rights violations in a speech before the Permanent Council.

Cuba, for its part, was excluded from the inter-American system in 1962 due to its adherence to the Soviet communist bloc and its confrontation with Washington after the revolution led by Fidel Castro in 1959.

Members of the regional bloc overturned that decision in 2009, but Cuba has not requested their reinstatement.

EFE