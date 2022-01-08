US President Joe Biden flew to Colorado on Friday to meet victims of natural disasters, a week after violent fires destroyed nearly 1,000 homes there.

The 79-year-old Democrat, who often shows sympathy, exchanged conversations and gestures of affection with families and firefighters in Louisville, which was reduced to ashes by the December 30 Marshall Fire.

Then the US president went to a recreation center, where he said there was “nothing more terrifying” than a fire.

He added after a season of devastating fires in the United States, “I cannot imagine that (…) I see winds blowing at speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour and the flames approaching.”

“The situation is a red warning sign for our nation,” he stressed, referring to the unusually high winds and the late arrival of snow, two factors that together created the conditions for the disaster.