US President Joe Biden did not rule out the possibility of a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in January. This was announced on Tuesday, December 28, by the journalistic pool of the White House.

“Let’s see,” – quotes “RIA News“His answer to the question whether the owner of the Oval Office intends to personally meet with Putin next month.

Against the background of tensions around Ukraine, Russia and the United States are planning to hold a meeting in the format of a strategic dialogue at the level of representatives of the Foreign Ministry on January 10. A meeting of the Russia-NATO Council is scheduled for January 12, and a multilateral meeting at the OSCE site is to take place a day later.

Earlier, on December 25, the press secretary of the head of the Russian state Dmitry Peskov said that the issue of the venue for the next meeting of Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden is currently not being discussed.

The Kremlin spokesman explained that before talking about possible new contacts between the two leaders, it is necessary to first negotiate security guarantees for the Russian Federation from NATO.

In addition, according to Peskov, a meeting of the presidents is possible only after specific agreements are reached at these consultations.

On December 7, an online summit of the leaders of the United States and the Russian Federation was held and lasted two hours. Later, the Kremlin said that the negotiations were frank and businesslike, the leaders discussed the implementation of the results of the Russian-American summit held in Geneva in June, and also agreed to continue the dialogue between the countries.