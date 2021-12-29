THE TRUTH Cartagena Wednesday 29 December 2021, 01:58



The president of the Federation of Associations of Neighbors of Cartagena and Comarca, Leandro Sánchez Martínez, will request “urgently” a meeting with the heads of the Department of Infrastructure to address the problems of flooding in the northern neighborhoods of the city and respond to the neighborhood demands of the Polígono de Santa Ana, Los Dolores and Molino Derribao after the heavy rainfall on November 21.

Representatives of the residents in these three places have collected in a report the consequences of the waterspout that, with more than one hundred liters per square meter, surprised them. They agreed to point out the “collapse suffered by rainwater catchment networks” when it rains heavily and emphasized that certain urban planning actions in their neighborhoods act as an artificial barrier to the natural circulation of riverbeds, modifying the normal flow of water. .

They also showed concern about the consequences that new developments could cause and stated that the collectors are obsolete. They demand greater vigilance in episodes of heavy rains.