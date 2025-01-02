The multiple accident with shooting in New Orleans and the explosion of Tesla Cybertruck in Las Vegaswhich occurred this Wednesday several hours apart, continues to cast some doubt on whether or not there is a relationship between the two authors. According to the FBI, “there is no evidence” that the driver of New Orleans was coordinated with the man who died before the car exploded in Las Vegas, next to the Trump Hotel. Something that the outgoing president does not accept Joe Bidenwho minutes after the FBI press conference claimed to have requested that they continue carrying out the relevant checks on the possible links of the two US soldiers.

“We continue to investigate whether or not there is any connection between the New Orleans attack and the Las Vegas explosion. We have just been informed that they have not found any evidence of such a connection. But I have ordered further investigation into the Las Vegas individual.as he also served in the US Army,” Biden said.

Biden’s words came minutes after the appearance of the deputy assistant director of the FBI’s counterterrorism division, Christopher Raia which ruled out a connection between the two. “We are following all possible leads and are not ruling anything out. However, At this time, there is no definitive link between the attack in New Orleans and the one in Las Vegas“, he assured.

Federal agents confirm as material authors: Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, killed on Bourbon Street after ramming dozens of people and causing 14 deaths, and Matthew Livelsbergerthe driver linked to the Tesla explosion that caused his own death and injured seven other people, but rules out a link. Although no connections have been found between the two, both had been part of the United States Army and even, according to AP, They would have come to coincide in time at the base formerly known as Fort Bragg – now called Fort Liberty.

Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar and Matthew Livelsberger, the two perpetrators of the attacks. FBI / NETWORKS

Jabbar, a former military man who had become radicalized

Jabbar, 42, was a former member of the US Armed Forces who joined the Army in 2007. He served on active duty in Human Resources and Information Technology and was deployed to Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010. Five years later, he transferred to the Reserves and finally left in 2020 with the rank of master sergeant. Since 2021, he worked for the consulting firm Deloitte, as confirmed by the company in a statement.

However, the former military man had become radicalized in recent months and had shown sympathy for the jihadist group Islamic State (ISIS). In fact, The Police located a flag with the ISIS logo in the vehicle, as well as other weapons and potential explosive devices. Shortly after, US President Joe Biden announced that the man had published videos on social networks in which he said he was “inspired” by the terrorist organization.





Information that has been confirmed by the FBI, which has explained that Jabbar published several videos on the night of December 31 in which he gave his support to the terrorist group and that initially He had planned to harm his family and friends, but he opted for a public act to focus attention on “the war between believers and unbelievers.” All of this has led authorities to conclude that it was “100% inspired by the Islamic State.”

After reviewing several electronic devices, including computers and cell phones, that agents found in the vehicle used in the attack and at a home where Jabbar stayed in New Orleans, authorities have concluded that There were no other people involved. Although they suspected four people caught on a security camera near improvised explosive devices on Bourbon Street, none of them are related, although investigators want to speak with them as witnesses, the FBI has indicated.

Livelsberger, a decorated Green Beret

For his part, Livelsberger was an active soldier and had been decorated several times. He belonged to the Green Berets, a highly trained special forces who work to counter terrorism abroad and train their partners, according to the Army in a statement. Thus, he had served in the Army since 2006 and rose through the ranks through a long career of overseas assignments, deploying twice to Afghanistan and serving in Ukraine, Tajikistan, Georgia and the Congo.

According to investigators, Livelsberger, who was on leave, he shot himself in the head before the Cybertruck explosion. Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill indicated in a press conference that a gun was found at the man’s feet, a weapon authorities believe is his property, although they have not yet verified this point.





In addition, US officials believe that it was likely planning to cause more damage, since the vehicle was loaded with gas cylinders and camping fuel, as well as high-caliber pyrotechnic mortars. However, the explosive was rudimentary and The Tesla’s steel sides absorbed much of the force, limiting damage to the interior of the vehicle.

The explosion “propagated outward and upward” and did not reach the doors of the Trump Hotel, which were a few meters away, the sheriff stressed. ““The level of sophistication is not what we would expect from an individual with this type of military experience.”added Kenny Cooper, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Coincidences between the authors

Both Livelsberger and Jabbar spent time at the base formerly known as Fort Bragg – now called Fort Liberty – in North Carolina, which houses several Army special operations units. However, No evidence has been found that they have shared tasks or maintained a friendship.as sources have told The Associated Press.

On the other hand, another of the clues that pointed to a possible relationship between the two was that both Livelsberger and Jabbar They rented their respective vehicles on the same rental platformTuro. The application has claimed to be collaborating with justice and has indicated that the alleged perpetrators did not have a record that would identify them as a threat to security.





Trump tries to link attacks to immigration

In the midst of the controversy and shock over what happened, the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, came forward again this Thursday, as he did this Wednesday, to comment on the situation. On this occasion, has tried to link the events with irregular migrationeven though both suspects are American citizens.

“With Biden’s ‘Open Borders Policy,’ I have said many times during rallies and elsewhere that radical Islamic terrorism and other forms of violent crime “They will become so serious in the US that it will be difficult to even imagine or believe them.”the tycoon noted in a publication in Truth Social. Thus, Trump has warned that “that moment has arrived” and it is “worse” than could be imagined.

Meanwhile, Biden on Wednesday ordered the attorney general, the director of the FBI, the secretary of Homeland Security, the head of the National Counterterrorism Center and the Intelligence community to “work intensely” until you have “complete” information of what happened.