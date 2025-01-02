Some luxury apartments threaten the largest underwater cave in Spain: “It would be animalistic”

With a length of 7,020 meters, 5,529 of them underwater, the Cova des Coll is the largest in Spain. A good part of it runs under the population center of Portocolom, in the northwest of Mallorca. And, now, a luxury real estate development threatens to affect one of the chambers of the natural structure, with the risk of collapse that would mean both for the new building and for the cave itself, cataloged as a Special Conservation Area (ZEC) by the Natura 2000 Network. “It could be an animal raid,” warns speleologist Xisco Gràcia, one of the main researchers on the subject. One of the peculiarities of La cova des Coll is that it runs, for more than 300 meters, below the urban center of Portocolom.

As stated in various studies by specialists who in recent years have immersed themselves in each of the cave’s nooks and crannies, the location of its land entrance, right on the edge of the urban center – in a boatyard known as Es Rivetó – makes Its conservation has been in danger for years, affected by the urban development processes that have been developing in the cavity. Its proximity to the surface also allowed the cave to serve as a refuge at the beginning of the Civil War.





Next to this entrance, until weeks ago, a convent with more than a hundred years of history, ‘Ca ses Monjes’, was located. The temple was sold two years ago and the excavators have already begun its demolition to build new homes. The demolition license fell into the hands of the Spanish subsidiary of Taylor Wimpey, present in Spain since 1958, and which, as announced on its website, is dedicated to real estate development “in privileged areas such as the Balearic Islands, the Costa Blanca and the Costa del Sol, building urbanizations in a sustainable and respectful manner, both with the environment and with the surroundings and local communities.”

“Mallorca is an island that attracts visitors for its many charms. Its golf courses, the development of its infrastructure, its crystalline beaches, its lifestyle, the celebrities who live on the island, and the highly recognized world events such as the Global Ocean Race allow you to discover the magic of Mallorca”, it is so just one of the descriptions that the British company makes of the largest of the Balearic Islands. Several luxury homes are planned to be built on the site where the convent previously stood, as reported Mallorca Diary. elDiario.es has sent a request for information to the company, still without a response.

The demolition of the historic building has also aroused the indignation of neighbors and conservation entities: “Neither the Felanitx City Council, nor the Consell de Mallorca, nor the religious order that sold Ca ses Monges without caring about its destruction, no one has been up to the task of defending an important part of the history of Portocolom,” they say from the Association for the Revitalization of Old Centers (ARCA). For his part, the spokesperson for Terraferida and member of the Salvem Portocolom platform, Jaume Adrover, regrets that “the nuns closed the convent one day and the next day it was already sold.” “The operation was already closed. We didn’t even have time to claim that it was acquired by the City Council to make public facilities,” says Adrover in statements to this medium.

“Attack” against the historical and natural heritage of Mallorca

The allusions to sustainability raised by Taylor Wimpey, however, clash head-on not only with the criticism of environmentalists and conservationists as a result of this new “attack” against the historical and natural heritage of Mallorca. The Societat Espeleològica Balear, a non-profit association dedicated to the investigation of underground cavities as well as exploration, topography – a fundamental work tool to know the dimensions, directions, slopes and other data of endokarstic formations – and the elaboration of geological, paleontological, archaeological and ethnological studies, recently sounded the alarm to warn of the threat that new constructions would pose if the excavations were exceed and reach such a depth that they cause the collapse of the Cova des Coll.





“We are not saying that it should not be built, but rather that the weight exerted by the ground floor and the floors could pose a danger of collapse for the room below, inside the cave,” asserts Xisco Gràcia. It refers, specifically, to the large cavity located under the land where the new real estate development would be planned and which has an aerial part that is “much closer to the surface.” “You have to be careful because it is a fairly loud room. Otherwise, there could be a collapse or collapse of the room. It would be a beast,” emphasizes the veteran speleologist.

Gràcia also alludes to the “curious” behavior of the Cova des Coll, whose “influence” can be noted depending on the amount of precipitation, as well as the barometric pressure. “Barometric tides, by causing a drop in sea level, accentuate the effect of upwelling or, on the contrary, a rise in sea level implies an entry of sea water into the cavities due to the effect of the communicating vessels,” the author explains in detail. specialist in your studio La Cova des Coll (Felanitx, Mallorca): Speleologenesis, Geomorphology, Hydrology, Sedimentology, Fauna and Conservationprepared together with fellow researchers Bernat Clamor, Damià Jaume, Joan J. Fornós, Maria Jesús Uriz, Daniel Martín, João Gil, Pedro Gàcia, Mateu Febrer and Guillem Pons.









“In case of obstruction by debris or concrete, the water could come out from any place due to the strong pressure,” warns Gràcia, who also warns that, in that situation, “a good part of the important living beings in the cavity” would disappear. , in addition to the “risk of collapse of buildings built above the cave.” The speleologist points out, in fact, that the walls of the cave are covered by a high density of filter-feeding invertebrates (sponges, tunicates, tube polychaetes and mollusks) that develop due to the high renewal of water. “They are very curious animals that feed on plankton from the sea when water enters the cave’s network of galleries. Many of them are still in the study phase,” highlights Gràcia.

As pointed out by the Societat Espeleològica Balear, to date up to 15 species of invertebrate filter-feeding or detritivorous organisms have been found. Its distribution indicates areas with hydrodynamics conditioned by distance from the sea. For their part, the sponges have very robust spicules, which indicates an important availability of silica, present in the cave sediments. “Some of the species are extraordinarily rare and little known,” the entity emphasizes, which specifies that a minimum of 30 species of the carcinogenic fauna (crustaceans) have been censused in the cavity. Some of them have been discovered and described for the first time inside this cave.





The mayor: “What difference does it make if there is a convent or a home?”

From the Felanitx City Council, its mayor, Catalina Soler (PP), points out, in statements to elDiario.es, that the City Council will process the relevant permits for the new construction. “I don’t want to alarm anyone. There was a nunnery, yes, but what difference does it make whether there is a nunnery or whether there is a private home? That is, I don’t understand the difference.” Without specifying exactly what future project is on the table – “What is in the area is a demolition project that has already been carried out” – the first mayor claims to have no evidence of any promotion of apartments “up, but just opposite”. “I think they will be houses,” he comments.

For their part, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and the Natural Environment, responsible for the protection of the territory, explains that they received a complaint from an individual who warned of the risk that the new building would affect the Cova des Coll. “We made a request to the City Council to find out what had been authorized,” they confirm to elDiario.es, specifying that the request for information about possible construction licenses was made on December 18. “They answered us that there is only a permit to carry out the demolition,” they emphasize from the General Directorate of Natural Environment and Forest Management, which last Monday sent a reminder to the promoter warning that the possible work (which has not yet been presented to the City Council ) must pass an evaluation of environmental repercussions in order to prevent the work from affecting the cave.





Unpublished galleries and rooms

It should be remembered that the history of speleological explorations in the Cova des Coll dates back to 1994, the year in which Gràcia, Peter Watkinson, Bernat Clamor, Robert Landreth and Owen Clarke surveyed the land area near the entrance and found the first underwater continuations. from the cave. The discoveries continued and, in 1996, the cave galleries that run under the town center and their connection with the sea, within Portocolom, were found.

After overcoming a short five-meter siphon, the researchers came across the 27-meter-long ‘Expected Room’, at the end of which a small cluster of stones was found, next to which the neck emerged, half buried in the mud. from a Roman amphora.

Between 2003 and 2005, the members of the Grup Nord de Mallorca began, in collaboration with the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) and the Mediterranean Institute of Advanced Studies (IMEDEA), an expansion of explorations and the geological and biological study of the cavity, as a result of which unprecedented galleries and rooms were discovered that translated into the 7,020 meters of length that the Cova des Coll has, the largest in Spain. The two campaigns carried out over six years involved 125 days of diving in total and more than 900 hours of diving inside the cavity.