Washington (AFP)

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden commemorated the sixtieth anniversary of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, calling on Americans to unite and continue the optimistic vision of the late Democratic president.

Biden said: “In his life and death, President Kennedy changed the way we look at ourselves… a country full of the hopes and ambitions of youth, strengthened by the unwavering strength of a people who overcame terrible loss by transforming pain into unwavering determination.”

He added: “He called on us to hold history in our hands, and to never give up the struggle to build an America that lives up to its highest ideals.”

Kennedy was assassinated by Lee Harvey Oswald, who shot him as his motorcade passed through Dallas on November 22, 1963, a major event that shocked the United States and the world, and led to the emergence of endless conspiracy theories.

Biden noted that he was about to leave his university class when he learned of Kennedy’s assassination, which “awakened a generation” to the importance of civil rights, including the right to vote and equal pay.

Biden urged Americans to restore Kennedy’s presidency, which took place “not only as a tragedy, but as a constant call to action for each one of us to do what we can for our country.”