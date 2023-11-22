WThe fact that Israeli hostages are now being released from Hamas captivity is largely the work of Mossad boss David Barnea. He has been negotiating behind the scenes in Qatar in recent weeks, meeting the CIA chief and speaking through intermediaries with Hamas representatives. On several occasions an agreement was about to be reached when questions about details and mutual mistrust frustrated all efforts. David Barnea, who is not exactly a friend of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had apparently pushed for a deal with increasing urgency. He seemed skeptical about the assumption that only military pressure could wrest concessions from Hamas.

Livia Gerster Editor in politics for the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

In the eyes of Israeli society, the rescue of 50 hostages can hardly make up for the failure of the secret services before October 7th. The heads of domestic and army intelligence have already acknowledged their responsibility, but the role of the Mossad remains to be clarified. But there is increasing evidence that there were certainly warnings, but the secret services did not interpret them correctly. After all, Hamas had long been considered a minor threat and instead focused on Iran and Hezbollah. Barnea was deputy head of Mossad when Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Iran’s military nuclear program, was assassinated in 2020. Since Barnea took over as head of the Mossad in June 2021, he has tried to reach an understanding with Iran’s opponents in the Gulf, above all Saudi Arabia. On October 7, Hamas nixed his plans.

Barnea was born in the immediate vicinity of Gaza, in 1965 in the city of Ashkelon, which is repeatedly the target of rockets. His father fled the Nazis to Palestine in 1933 and called himself “Barnea” instead of “Brunner”. Growing up near Tel Aviv, David Barnea studied economics in the USA and, upon his return, made a career for the Mossad. There he is considered a liberal who has given his employees the freedom to demonstrate against the judicial reform in recent months – he apparently had some sympathy for the protests, as Israeli media have learned.

This could only displease Barnea, as he is keen to get the foreign secret service out of the public eye again. He doesn’t think much of background meetings with journalists and is said to have threatened former members not to speak to the media. While his predecessor sometimes allowed himself to be photographed, Barnea sees himself as a man who operates in secret.