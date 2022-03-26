A dramatic road accident occurred on the morning of Friday 25 March, in Pozzo D’Adda. Unfortunately, the victim is a girl of just 18, called Camilla Pettinari, who was riding his motorcycle. The attempts of the intervening doctors proved to be useless.

CREDIT: FACEBOOK

Two other people also remained involved in the terrible impact, but at the moment they do not turn out to be in very serious conditions. In fact they are hospitalized in yellow code.

The dramatic road accident occurred in the morning of Friday 15 March. Precisely between via Turati and via Leonardo Da Vinci, a Pozzo D’Addain the province of Milan.

Camilla was riding his motorcycle. She was passionate about two wheels, along with her boyfriend. In fact, they loved taking long walks and spending a lot of time in their vehicles.

However, on the morning of the tragedy, the girl had gone out. When suddenly for reasons still to be clarified by the police, she is collided with a car, more precisely one Opel Zafira.

Another 18-year-old, who was always riding a motorcycle, also remained involved in the impact. His health conditions, however, do not seem to be severe. It would appear that he only sustained a broken arm.

The tragic death of Camilla Pettinari after the accident

Even the gentleman who drove the car did not report any consequences criticisms. The medical interventions have decided to transport him to the hospital, in yellow code and will soon be able to return home.

Unfortunately it was Camilla who got the worst of it. The doctors who arrived at the scene soon realized that her condition was desperate. They tried to stabilize it on site. However, a few minutes later they had no choice but give up.

The girl’s heart stopped beating, because of the trauma who reported. At the moment the police are working to rebuild theexact dynamics accident and above all any responsibilities. There will be further updates on this matter.