US President Joe Biden.| Photo: Facebook/White House

The presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and of the United States, Joe Biden, spoke this Sunday (13), by telephone, about the threat of a Russian attack, a day after the American warned the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, about ” severe damage” if he invades the neighboring country.

According to the White House, Biden “reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “made it clear that the United States would respond quickly and decisively, along with its allies and partners, to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine.” Ukraine”. “The two leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence in response to Russia’s military escalation on Ukraine’s borders,” the US government said.

Earlier on Sunday, Zelensky’s spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said the call would center around ongoing diplomatic efforts to achieve de-escalation. Biden informed the Ukrainian president about the conversation he had with Putin on Saturday (12), in which he conveyed that, although the United States is prepared for a diplomatic path, it is “equally prepared” for different scenarios.