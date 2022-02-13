Genoa-Salernitana, clashes between fans before the start of the match

Genoa – Tension between the Genoa and Salernitana fans before the match at the Luigi Ferraris stadium with throwing paper bombs, fights and police officers.

A group of rossoblù fans came into contact with about twenty grenade ultras who got off some minibuses without an escort. Immediate intervention of the police: the riot police officers have extinguished in the bud with the launch of tear gas attempts to make contact after the explosion of paper bombs.

The arrival of the Campania fans at the Genova Nervi motorway exit was monitored by the police: the supporters were taken to a parking lot, where the organized shuttles collected them and took them to the stadium. The attempt of some opposing fans to reach them is blocked in the bud.

Even at the end of the match, the fans were escorted to the opposite route.