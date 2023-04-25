Joe Biden has launched his new candidacy for the presidency of the United States. Today’s announcement comes exactly four years after April 25, 2019, which marked the first stage of his run for the White House.

Joe Biden’s re-election campaign comes in the form of a three-minute video that begins with a speech represented by a single word: Freedom.

The narrator is from the 46th US president himself, Biden claims that the right to abortion, the defense of democracy, the right to vote and social safety nets will be among the most important issues on the ballot in 2024.

He says voters will be faced with the choice of giving the next generation “more or less freedom” “more or less rights”.

“Every generation of Americans has faced a time when it has had to stand up for democracy, stand up for our personal freedoms, and stand up for our right to vote and our civil rights. This is our moment,” she says.

The official announcement, writes the US press, paves the way for a new head-to-head between Biden and former President Donald Trump, who has said he will not withdraw his candidacy, regardless of the developments in the judicial disputes that see him hero.

An NBC poll released Sunday found that only 26 percent of Americans think Biden should run for a second term as president, while 70 percent say he shouldn’t. Among Democrats, 51 percent say Biden should not run for a second term. Nearly half of those opposed to a rerun by Biden cite his age as a major reason why he shouldn’t run for a second term.