Fires | Four fires in four days – This is known about the destructive fires in Tampere

The police are investigating possible connecting and separating factors in the fires in Tampere. At this point, the police cannot confirm whether the fires are connected to each other.

in East Tampere there were four devastating fires last week, two of which happened in Kaukajärvi and two in Messukylä. The police have increased surveillance in the areas due to the incidents.

“The aim is to increase the risk of getting caught in the event that this is a matter of some kind of perpetrator or group of perpetrators,” says the crime commissioner Markku Laakso from the police of Inner Finland. He does not estimate how long the supervision will continue.

In addition to going on foot, the police have gone through surveillance cameras and investigated the tips they received from the public in order to solve the cases.

The police do not know who started the fires or what their motive is. According to Laakso, based on the information at the moment, it cannot be said that it was a single person who would go around East Tampere setting fires.

Police examines possible unifying and distinguishing factors in fires. The investigation is still in progress and the police cannot confirm at this point whether the fires are connected to each other, Laakso emphasizes.

“We are trying to find a clue, if there is any connection between them,” he describes.

Fires happened between Thursday and Sunday last week. The venues are located in Tampere only a few kilometers from each other.

The fires started either in empty or abandoned buildings. According to the police, no one was in real danger in the fires.

Others there are no connecting factors in the cases at this point of the investigation. Laakso emphasizes that the cases should not be connected hastily.

According to him, in the cases it must be taken into account, for example, that last week the weather was very dry in Tampere. For example Aamulehti reported on Saturdaythat four wildfires broke out in Pirkanmaa within an hour from the beginning of the afternoon.

“In dry weather, any kind of playing with fire can cause fires more easily.”

Research titles according to Laakso, vary on a case-by-case basis from vandalism to damage. Titles may change as the degrees progress.

According to Laakso, some of the burned objects are such that they may have been set on fire on purpose, but some of the objects may be the result of, for example, careless handling of the fire.

On April 23, an empty warehouse burned down on Osuusmyllynkatu in Kaukajärvi

A small warehouse burned down on Osuusmyllynkatu. The building was completely destroyed in the fire, but the building next door was not.

On Sunday evening, an empty warehouse was destroyed in a fire on Osuusmyllynkatu in Kaukajärvi. No one was injured in the fire.

Of the two buildings at the scene, only the smaller building was destroyed. There was “not much left to save”, as the building was in the stage of full fire when the extinguishing units arrived, said the fire chief of the situation and control center of the Pirkanmaa rescue service Tomi-Pekka Olkkonen on Monday.

The fire was reported around 10:40 p.m., and it was extinguished in about four hours. Olkkonen said on Monday that Sunday evening’s fire is initially suspected to be related to earlier fires that happened in the same week.

22.–23. April, an uninhabited house burned down on Juvankatu in Kaukajärvi

An uninhabited house on Kaukajärvi’s Juvankatu was almost completely destroyed by fire.

On the night between Saturday and Sunday, there was a fire in Kaukajärvi on Juvankatu, where an uninhabited house was destroyed. Only a piece of the hearth was left of the house.

The police received an alert about the house fire at around 1 am. At the weekend, the police said that the connection to the fires at the Kaukajärvi parish hall and Messukylä Osuusmyllynkatu is being investigated.

20.–21. April, a fire broke out in the industrial hall on Osuumyllynkatu in Messukylä

Several units from the rescue service were on site to extinguish the industrial hall fire.

Last week, on the night between Thursday and Friday, the industrial hall next to the railway caught fire. There are several small industry production facilities and offices in the area.

Messukylän The fire on Osuusmyllynkatu was discovered after midnight. The flames of the fire were extinguished about two hours later, but the post-extinguishing work continued until about four o’clock.

A dozen units of the rescue service were extinguishing the fire. The police have previously said that they suspect that the industrial hall was intentionally set on fire.

On April 20, the old parish house was destroyed by fire on Keskisenkatu in Kaukajärvi

The old parish hall was almost completely destroyed in a fire that happened on Thursday.

Last Thursday, a fire broke out in Kaukajärvi’s parish hall, which was almost completely destroyed. The parish hall was no longer in use.

The old parish hall caught fire in the early afternoon around one o’clock.

The police have said that they were informed earlier that three young men had been spotted at the parish hall.

Before the fire broke out, there were also other people staying there. The police have asked anyone who was on the scene to contact them.