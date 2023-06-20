US President Joe Biden said that during the meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, progress was made in relations between the countries. This was reported on June 19 by the agency Reuters.

In addition, Biden praised Blinken and said that “he did a hell of a job.”

Asked about the relationship between the US and China, the American leader said that the parties are on the “right track.”

Earlier in the day, Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Blinken in China that the interaction between the two countries should be based on “mutual respect and sincerity.” The Chinese President also expressed hope that the US Secretary of State’s visit would make a positive contribution to the stabilization of relations between the two countries.

In turn, Blinken said that the United States does not support the independence of Taiwan and is not going to enter into conflict with China.

On June 14, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, during a telephone conversation with Blinken, demanded that the United States stop interfering in the internal affairs of China. Blinken signaled that Washington would continue to use diplomatic efforts to raise concerns and discuss areas of potential cooperation.

On June 18, Blinken arrived on a visit to Beijing. He became the first senior US diplomat to visit China in five years amid “cold bilateral ties.”

Prior to this, on May 21, Biden expressed hope for an early thaw in relations between the United States and China. In his opinion, countries should have an open hotline.

Meanwhile, political analyst Alexander Asafov expressed the opinion that the chances for a thaw in relations between China and the United States are minimal. It is the geopolitical and geo-economic confrontation with China that will become one of the main topics of Biden’s election campaign, and visits to China by high-ranking American officials will not change this.

The conflict between China and Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August 2022. The Chinese side considers Taiwan its own territory, therefore, it considers the visit of the island by officials of other countries as support for the independence of Taiwan.