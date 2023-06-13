The striker, nicknamed “the little bug”, has scored 80 goals in the last three seasons. At 27 he was still playing in Qatar, then the explosion in Portugal
THEn Portugal they call him “o bichinho”, “the little insect”, a nickname that captures him perfectly. Mehdi Taremi is 31 years old and is one of those angular attack profiles and a bit rough, mangy and combative, the associative nine that doesn’t give up on you and annoys you, disturbs you.
