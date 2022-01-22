Biathlon Tero Seppälä had a great race in the Anterselva World Cup, but a gust of wind messed up in the last shooting position and the crash was annoying

Seppälä shot three places excellently.

Finland first shooter Tero Seppälä was caught in third place in the World Cup in Anterselva after three shooting positions, but eventually finished sixth.

Fourth Seppälä arrived at the shooting range in positions 3-4, but two rounds of fines dashed the chances instead of the third.

At the last firing point, the wind was light and there was even a small extra gust. Seppälä waited a short time after three shots, but the last two passed.

“I left to take that last shoot, but the circumstance was missing from the game and the skills weren’t enough. The placement wasn’t on my mind, but it wasn’t quite enough for me to knock down all the boards, ”Seppälä, 25, told HS by phone from Anterselva.

The wind blew in a gust every 23 meters per second when Seppälä had to shoot the last shots.

In the first at the shooting range, Seppälä loaded a clean result. The second came one round of fines and the third went zero again.

The shooting, which had been going well until then, ensured that Seppälä was third on the track after three shooting locations.

“Sadly, I lost the quadruple battle just before the last fall when the French boy crashed [Antonin Guigonnat] with, and dropped out of that fight. Sixth place is good though. ”

Seppälä left to pass Guigonnati and his ski came on Seppälä’s ski.

“When it was at a fast pace, then we went to my knees. Pretty normal and tight situation that sometimes comes in those races. It is a pity that it was settled and not a man against the man. ”

“When the pace went to zero, there was no more chance to get involved.”

Seppälä has taken two fifth places this season and now became the sixth sequel to the series. Performance promises good for the Beijing Olympics.

“Especially the initial shots were good, and the maintenance was successful with the skis,” Seppälä said. “I managed to keep a steady pace on the track and I’m glad I seem to be on the rise.”

Seppälä believes that everyone will be in top condition in Beijing, so a ranking in the top ten would be a good achievement.

“Of course we will also start fighting for medals. At least they are not easily passed on to others. ”

German Benedict Doll won the race and Seppälä was finally 1.42.1 minutes behind.

Norwegian Johannes Thingnes Bø led the race before the last firing point, but the top fight settled in one bypass.

When Bø left in the penalty round, he continued to purely shoot Doll towards the goal with no extra loops.

Another Finn lived in Olli Hiidensalo ranked 16th 2.45.7 minutes behind the tip.

Seppälä’s last start before the Olympics is the message of the Anterselva World Cup on Sunday.

“The Olympic Committee still wants us in the message. It doesn’t help to be able to squeeze a good performance on Sunday and it is hoped that all the stars will be in place on our team. ”

Biathletes will be traveling to Beijing as early as next Wednesday.

The Beijing Olympics will be held from 4 to 20 June. February. Women’s hockey starts the day before the opening.