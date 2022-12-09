Biathlon | Success for Tero Seppälä in the Hochfilzen speed race: “A big step for the better”

Seppälä shot one penalty.

Biathlon the world cup season opened slowly in Kontiolahti last week Tero Seppälä got a better result when the second race event of the Cup started for men in Hochfilzen, Austria. Seppälä was 18th in the sprint, and Olli Hiidensalo it felt very much like the 21st.

Seppälä shot one penalty and fell short of Norway, who won the race Johannes Thingnes from Bø one minute and 42 seconds.

“A big step for the better, and it’s especially warm to be successful in the vertical position. The week started well, but there is still room for improvement,” Seppälä stated in the press release.

Hiidensalo cleared both shooting positions cleanly. He will start Sunday’s pursuit race three seconds after Seppälä. Three other Finns in Friday’s race also got places in the chase. Tuomas Harjula was the 41st, Jaakko Ranta 50’s and Heikki Laitinen 55:s.

On Saturday, the women’s pursuit race and the men’s relay race will be held in Hochfilzen.