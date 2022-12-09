The new president of Peru, Dina Boluarte at the press conference where she spoke about the relationship with Mexico. Paolo Aguilar (EFE)

In Peru, the noise from outside began to disturb us after the failed self-coup by Pedro Castillo. Especially that of Mexico, which was placed at the center of the discussion when the former president, finding himself cornered politically, tried to seek refuge in the Mexican Embassy in Lima. The Peruvian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned the Mexican ambassador, Pablo Monroy, this Friday to show him “the strangeness” that the expressions of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard have generated in Peru. “The expressions of the Mexican authorities constitute an interference in the internal affairs of Peru, and are not consistent with the events that have occurred in recent days,” he said in a statement.

A group of citizens demonstrates in Peru. Video: EPV

López Obrador has insistently shown his support for Pedro Castillo after what happened on Wednesday. The Mexican president has assured that the Peruvian president, now imprisoned, was never accepted by the opposition, “especially the economic and political elites”, who did not allow him to carry out his project. “Since he won, Pedro Castillo was the victim of harassment, confrontation, his adversaries did not accept that he governed,” he said at a press conference. López Obrador also confirmed that Castillo called him to request asylum, but he did not make it to the Mexican embassy in Lima and was arrested beforehand. On Thursday, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard announced that Castillo had ratified the formal request for asylum at the Mexican Embassy and that he would start the process.

Ebrard revealed that Ambassador Monroy visited Castillo in the prison where he is being held. The diplomat’s visit helped the former president’s lawyer sign a document asking López Obrador for his asylum in Mexico. The foreign minister assured that he was in talks with the Peruvian government. “We have proceeded to initiate consultations with the Peruvian authorities,” Ebrard wrote on his Twitter account.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has insisted to the Mexican ambassador on the need for States to adhere to the rules of current international treaties. Castillo remains detained in the same prison where Alberto Fujimori is serving his sentence, awaiting charges against him. The former president could face the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy for the attempted coup. The idea of ​​a possible asylum in Mexico seems remote, but López Obrador insists on the possibility.

