Biathlon | Mari Eder, who shot only one penalty, finished fifth in the fast race in France

The fifth place betrayed good positions for Saturday’s pursuit in the Biathlon World Cup.

16.12. 18:01

Mari Eder finished fifth in the surprise sprint race of the Biathlon Women’s World Cup in Annecy–Le Grand Bornand, France. Eder took the best finish of the season as he survived the race with one penalty lap.

Eder’s only shot came with the fourth shot of a vertical shot. In cross-country skiing, Eder was the second best.

Anna Magnusson shot cleanly in the competition and won with a time of 21:04.7. Linn Persson ensured Sweden’s double victory in the competition with one penalty. The positions were the best of their careers in the World Cup for both.

Germany’s Denise Herrmann-Wick was the fastest skier in the competition and finished third.

Eder’s difference to the winner was 21.3 seconds and 6.1 seconds to the third place.

Suvi Minkkinen was 31st in the competition with clean shooting. Nastassia Kinnunen was 68 and Venla Lehtonen 70’s

A surprise winner Magnusson, 27, made it to the podium in the World Cup for the first time in his career. He has stayed with his childhood friend, the Olympic champion, in biathlon Hanna Öberg’s into the shade.

The duo, who live near Piteå, already achieved success in the youth leagues, but Öberg developed into a big star of the sport in the adult league.

Magnusson’s best World Cup finish before Friday was seventh place.

Linn Persson the second place was not a surprise like Magnusson’s victory, because he already had two third places from the cup.

French Julia Simon leads the world cup. He has 336 points from six races of the season. Herrmann-Wick is second in the Cup ahead of Italy Lisa Vittozzi.

The Women’s World Cup continues on Saturday with the 10 km pursuit race. Finns Eder and Minkkinen will participate in the competition.