The first GP after the agreement with Aprilia

The long break of almost a month that began after the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, during which several coups in the driver market were made official, is about to end. Among the leading teams, Aprilia particularly stood out, which from next season will be able to count on Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchiwho recently signed a multi-year contract with the Noale company.

The Assen effect

In this way, the rider from Romagna will be able to face the weekend of Dutch Grand Prix already sure of his future in MotoGP, even if his commitment on the historic Assen circuit will still see him engaged on the team’s Ducati VR46. An appointment where the #72 will try not only to reconfirm its constant presence in the points, which was only missed at Le Mans after the 3rd place obtained in Jerez (only podium of the season), but also to repeat the positive results obtained in Holland: “After three weeks I’m really happy to be back on track and also in Assen, one of my favorite tracks, one of the tracks where I have always been really strong and where I achieved my first podium in MotoGP – explained ‘Bez’ – Last year I had a practically perfect weekend: pole, victory in the Sprint and final podium! Going fast here really gives you a lot of pleasureI can’t wait to start the engines.”

Target top-10 also in Holland

Assen therefore represents one of Bezzecchi’s absolute favorite circuits, where he will aim for his first podium of the season Fabio Di Giannantonio7th in the standings and above all one of the few riders to have always achieved the top-10 in the first seven world championship trials: “We needed the break to recharge our batteries a bit, but at the same time we were in a very good moment – added ‘Diggia’ – I trained, also with the Ducati Panigale on the track, these will be two important races, also because Assen is a very beautiful track, but really physical. I’ve always been quite fast here, I can’t wait to get back to work with the boys and get a good result.”