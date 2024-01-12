The IMSA SportsCar Championship has published the Balance Of Performance tables that will come into force for next week's Roar Before the 24 tests, a starter for the 24h of Daytona which will then take place on January 27-28.

The first on-track activities are scheduled in Florida in seven days with six free practice sessions, the culmination of which will be Sunday's Qualifying which will decide the starting grid for the first event valid for the 2024 season.

Starting from the GTP Class reserved for LMDh, the Acura is the heaviest prototype in the category with a minimum weight set at 1072kg, compared to the 1051kg of the Porsche, the 1031kg of the BMW and the 1030kg of the Cadillac, which is the lightest of all.

The ARX-06 has a maximum power of 520kW and 920MJ of energy available for each stint, while the internal combustion engine (ICE) unit can go at 9512 rpm.

The 963 will have 519kW and 917MJ, with 8158rpm as the limit, while the M Hybrid V8s are at 514kW and 908MJ of energy, and ICE at 8000rpm. Finally, the 510kW of maximum power and 902MJ of energy have been assigned to the V-Series.R, whose ICE engine will reach a maximum of 8800rpm.

Compared to the 2023 edition, i.e. the absolute debut of the LMDh in an official competition (and with several races behind it among those who have raced in IMSA and also in the FIA ​​WEC), it can be noted that the engine rpm of the cars are the only parameters remained the same, while everything else, starting from the minimum weight (previously set for everyone at 1030kg), have been modified, so it will become even more interesting to discover the values ​​in the field.

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images #24: BMW M Team RLL, BMW M Hybrid V8, GTP: Augusto Farfus, Jesse Krohn

Moving on instead to the GTD Classes where the GT3 vehicles are involved, compared to Daytona '23 there are substantial differences especially in the new models which 12 months ago had suffered terribly against their rivals, as was the case for Ferrari and Porsche above all.

In the case of the 296 GT3, the weight has dropped to 1355kg (-10kg) and the incidence of the rear wing has been increased to +2.8, seeing the tank expanded to 105 liters of fuel per stint. The engine rpm are set at 8000rpm and the ground clearance at 50mm, i.e. equal to all the other cars in the group.

The 911-992 will be the lightest on the track at 1305kg, they will mount a double 36mm diameter restrictor for a 9400rpm engine, with a +6.5 rear wing and 95l tank.

The heaviest car of all is the Mercedes with 1390kg, double 33.5mm restrictor and 7700rpm engine. The wing is at +2.5 and the tank is 100l.

A little lighter than the AMG GT3 will be the Lexus with 1370kg, double 40mm restrictor and 7200rpm engine, plus wing at +5.3 and 107l tank.

On the other hand, the weight of the Lamborghinis has grown, given that the Huracan EVO2, which debuted last year, rises to 1350kg (+30kg) with a 109l tank (+7l), but less wing incidence, now at +3.8 . The single restrictor is now 50mm for 8500rpm of the engine.

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images #65: Ford Multimatic Motorsports, Ford Mustang GT3, GTD PRO: Joey Hand, Dirk Mueller

The two new models on the track will also have restrictors: we are talking about Corvette and Ford, with the Z06 GT3.R which will have 50mm for 8000rpm engine, with a +3.3 wing and a 103l tank, and a fixed minimum weight at 1335kg.

The Mustang GT3 will travel on 1315kg when fitted with a 109l tank, while the double restrictor is 35mm (8250rpm) and the wing is +6.8.

Continuing the list, the BMWs are rather light with 1310kg, 98l tank, wing at +2.4 and 7250rpm. Just above the M4 we find the Acura with 1320kg and a larger tank being 109l, plus wing at +4.8 and 7500rpm.

The Aston Martins are at 1325kg, 108l tank, 7200rpm and wing at +2.8, while finally the McLaren in the EVO version is at 1340kg, 8000rpm, wing at +2.8 and 111 liter tank, which is the largest in the category.

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images #52: Inter Europol by PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports, ORECA LMP2 07, LMP2: Jakub Smiechowski, Tom Dillmann, Clement Novalak, #31: Whelen Cadillac Racing, Cadillac VSeries.R, GTP: Pipo Derani, Jack Aitken, Tom Blomqvist

This year there are also parameters to observe for the LMP2 Class, as some teams are lining up with Ligier and others with Oreca as models.

Here there are differences in the aerodynamic configurations (with choices between high or low load) front and rear, these indicated with the incidences allowed for the wings and the measurements of the profiles according to what is allowed among the available options.

IMSA – 24h of Daytona: BoP ROAR