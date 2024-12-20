The work is not only inspired by the pages of Saint-Exúpery, but also becomes an extension of his journey, an amplification of his desires and an awareness of everything that is disturbing the natural order of things.
-
original idea
Yane Bonin
-
Author and direction
Pilar Avila
-
Scenography
Art&CultureSystemBox
-
Lightning
Julio Bao
-
Musical composition and sound
Alberto Torres
-
Interpreters
Rafa Rojas and Esther Marco (violin)
-
Place
Fernán Gómez Theater, Madrid
‘The Little Prince’ is not only a wonderful literary work, a hymn to the power of imagination, it is perhaps for that very reason a work that contains a moral message. Here are the value and importance of the other, of beings and things…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Prince #Imagination #face #dark #time
Leave a Reply